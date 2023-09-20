Prince Harry can’t get ‘anything off the ground’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for not possessing the fortitude to ‘ever replicate’ or repeat the success he’s had with The Invictus Games, in the past.



Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke silence on everything, in a piece for News.com.au.

She started by addressing the ‘dire need’ to appease the paymasters and admitted that Prince Harry ‘may never’ be able to stick exclusively to charitable endeavors.

She started by saying, “Being submerged in a Twitter slash X feed of non-stop joyous Harry photos this week is a reminder that a life entirely devoted to charity, something he clearly excels at, would seem to be off the table.”

“Will or can the Duke of Sussex find the same delight in, say, turning out pulpy rom-coms for Netflix?” the author also went as far as to ask.

After “Having to sit through meetings with executives named Brad or Thad, where they enthuse about audience synergy and cross promotion? Taking his turn to change the bottles at the water cooler when he turns up to his job as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp?”

“It’s not only that I wonder how happy these various paying gigs might make Harry, really and truly deep down, but that he is not particularly good at them,” she later chimed in to say.

“Sure, Spare sold like the clappers, leaving him as the only member of the royal family who has a Guinness World Record to his name aside from Princess Anne’s for most ponies petted in one day.”

“But aside from Aitch’s big book of sad feelings and staccato sentences, the misses outweigh the hits when it comes to his US career. His and Meghan’s Live to Lead sank without a trace while his recent five-parter, Heart of Invictus, failed to make any sort of impression, not making the top 10 in either the US or the UK.”

“And Spotify? Should I quote the streamer Bill Simmons’ line calling the couple ‘f****ng grifters’ or will you?” she even recalled.

Especially since “in two-and-a-half years the couple managed to only get one series (Meghan’s painful Archetypes) off of the ground, which was not renewed.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said, “Even the successes that the Sussexes have scored, Spare and Harry & Meghan, are not wins that can be replicated or repeated.”