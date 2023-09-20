 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Parts of Karachi receive light to moderate rain

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the seasons first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. 2020 — Reuters
A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. 2020 — Reuters

The weather in Karachi turned pleasant as different areas of the city witnessed intermittent showers on Wednesday. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted rain with wind and thunderstorm in the metropolis today afternoon and evening. 

Several areas of the port city including Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi and Sohrab Goth received light to moderate rain. Other areas including Orangi Town, Surjani, Nazimabad, Shershah, Old City Area, Clifton, Garden, and Saddar also received light showers. 

According to the Met Office, Karachi is expected to remain cloudy for the next 24 hours. Moreover, the lowest temperature recorded in the city was 29.5°C. 

Different areas in the city will likely receive heavy rain as more thunderclouds may form in the northeast in the evening, said a weather analyst.

The analyst added that there is a good chance of rain in the eastern and southern parts of the city with a possibility of more rain in Malir, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Port Qasim and other areas. 

A day earlier, the PMD said that rain coupled with dust thunderstorms is expected to hit Karachi today with occasional gaps, adding that monsoon currents of moderate intensity are continuing to penetrate Sindh.

More From Pakistan:

Geneva flood pledges: Pakistan receives only $1.48bn of $10.9bn

Geneva flood pledges: Pakistan receives only $1.48bn of $10.9bn

‘We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations’: Pakistan

‘We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations’: Pakistan
Court summons caretaker PM Kakar over petroleum price hike

Court summons caretaker PM Kakar over petroleum price hike
Caretaker PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session

Caretaker PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session
Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Barotha

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Barotha
Govt advises all sectors to 'refrain from' using 'Indian origin' AI products, services

Govt advises all sectors to 'refrain from' using 'Indian origin' AI products, services
Parvez Elahi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointment cases

Parvez Elahi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointment cases
US reduces visa wait time for Pakistanis

US reduces visa wait time for Pakistanis
PPP comes down hard on PML-N for ‘denying’ level-playing field

PPP comes down hard on PML-N for ‘denying’ level-playing field
India has become ‘rogue, terrorist’ state, says Bilawal on Sikh leader’s killing in Canada

India has become ‘rogue, terrorist’ state, says Bilawal on Sikh leader’s killing in Canada
Deadly 'goat plague' outbreak kills more ibexes at Kirthar National Park

Deadly 'goat plague' outbreak kills more ibexes at Kirthar National Park

Number of registered voters reaches nearly 127 million in 2023: ECP

Number of registered voters reaches nearly 127 million in 2023: ECP