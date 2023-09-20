Meghan Markle’s leaving Prince Harry ‘to slop around’

Experts believe Meghan Markle has chosen to leave Prince Harry to his own devices, so he may ‘slop around’ in his Uggs at home, while she runs towards the ‘scrum of Hollywood’.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke all of it down in her piece for News.com.au.

In the piece she said, “The Sussexes are clearly hungry to start new chapters, new matching notebooks and new eras of their careers and a key part of that thinking would seem to be a professional separation of sorts.”

So “splitting off their brands and projects, while still resolutely backing one another, would explain why we have just witnessed Meghan being cast in an adoring supporting role to Harry as he took the lead and was the leading face of the event.”

The expert also added, “This career bifurcation would not seem to just be rooted in them playing their strengths but their interests too.”

Because “Meghan has a (likely) Instagram return in the offing along with some big new digital venture, a mega agent representing her and an adaptation of bestseller Meet Me At The Lake to turn out for the screen after Netflix bought the rights. (Really, this project doesn’t exactly have Harry written all over it does it?)”

“It looks increasingly like the duchess is in the midst of launching herself back into the over-bronzed, underfed scrum of Hollywood, leaving Harry to slop around their shared home office, doing good and more good for the world and never having to take off his Uggs.” (sic)

These claims have come considering the fact that “the 39-year-old seems about as eager to play the Los Angeles game as to join Prince William’s four-a-side Dads’ rugger tournament.”