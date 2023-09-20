New York to host 2024 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan, India

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam arrive for the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four ODI match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2023. — AFP

The United States and West Indies are set to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for 2024 next summer with 20 teams vying for the coveted trophy.



The qualifying teams will undergo an initial phase, after being divided into four groups, each consisting of five teams. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, where they will once again be split into two groups of four.

From there onwards, the top two teams from each of these groups will move ahead in the semi-finals, ultimately leading to the clash for the title.

No major event in cricket is considered complete without a showdown between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, considered one of the most significant rivalries in the sport.

Similarly, the two will go head-to-head for one more time in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will soon reveal the venue for the much-anticipated encounter between the arch-rivals, reported Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

The venue is expected to be built near to Long Island, some 30 miles east of Manhattan in Eisenhower Park, New York.

The announcement will soon be made once negotiations between ICC and the New York City officials are finalised.

The initial plan was to build the ground in the Bronx but, after facing some serious opposition from the citizens near the park and one of the cricket leagues that is based out of the same park, ICC backed off.

It must be noted that Pakistan’s last meeting with India in an ICC event was at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 where Virat Kohli played one of the most memorable innings as he guided the struggling Blues’ side to a win.

Before that, the two met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2021 where the Babar Azam-led Pakistan registered their first-ever win against India in an ICC event as the Green Shirts recorded a breathtaking ten-wicket win.