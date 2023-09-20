 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space

Tom Hanks is so keen to go into the space that he is willing to clean toilets for it.

Promoting his upcoming project The Moonwalkers, The Terminal star told The Telegraph, “I would like to be the guy in charge of serving food and making jokes to and from the moon.”

He continued, “If there was room, I would be the guy that cleans up, makes jokes, tells stories, and keeps everybody entertained.”

Adding, “I’m your man. I would probably sign up right now!”

“That might be a good idea, I’ll do all the work. I’ll clean the toilet. I’ll serve the food. I’ll fold clothes. I’ll stow the gear. That way, the others could be free to do other stuff.”

Appeared in 1995’s Apollo 13 as fans-favourite astronaut Jim Lovell, Tom, in his latest project, which he also co-wrote, tells the stories of the Apollo missions, which is set to roll out on Dec. 6 in London.

