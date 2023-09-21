 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Oprah Winfrey talks 'easy way out' of weight problems with 'drugs'

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Oprah Winfrey fought with the idea of losing weight through medically prescribed drugs.

Speaking on Oprah Daily’s "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight," the TV personality revealed she was hesitant ahead of taking type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weightloss.

"Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice,” Winfrey said during the panel discussion. “Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own.' Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out.'"

Winfrey then added that she was “shamed in the tabloids every week about for 25 years” for “not having the willpower” to lose weight.

Responding to Oprah, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford said: “It's hard to see you ostracized in the way that you've been. Because this isn't about willpower. It’s not your fault."

She told Winfrey. “It's how our bodies regulate weight and each of us is different, each of us is unique, not one is superior to another. We're just different and acting on those differences and treating the differences in the heterogeneity of the population is how we're going to actually make change in this disease.”

