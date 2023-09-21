 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career

Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career

Tom Holland didn’t hesitate to reveal one his biggest fears he had for his Marvel career.

During an interview with Daniel Kaluuya for Variety’s Actor on Actor series, Tom shared how he was afraid that Marvel was going to fire him after his debut performance in Captain America: Civil War.

Calling it an “irrational fear,” Tom said, “From the moment of shooting 'Civil War' to shooting 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don't know why.”

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor then went on about the process of multiple tests during auditions, “It was seven months of auditioning. I must've done six auditions, and they didn’t tell me anything after that.”

Tom shared that the final process included a screen test with Robert Downey Jr. who plays the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark. He also had to do a screen test for an action scene with Chris Evans (Captain America).

After making the final cut, Tom spent another week filming scenes for his first MCU appearance. “I'd finished the film, 'Civil War' hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone,” said Tom, adding that delayed responses made him think he got fired.

It was after his debut appearance in Captain America: Civil War that he got his big break in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and continues to star in its sequels too. 

