Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official?

Kylie Jenner seems to be reluctant in making her romance with new beau Timothee Chalamet “official” despite their recent PDA filled outings.



While the reality TV star and the Wonka actor are going strong, they still have not made things official in private, claimed US Weekly.

“Although they’re not official yet,” an insider told the publication. They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible.”

The insider added, “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

People close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder have seen “a whole other side of her” since she started dating Chalamet after her heartbreaking split from Travis Scott.

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source continued. “She can totally be herself.”

Before concluding, the source said that Jenner is “much more laid back” with Chalamet than “she’s been in past relationships.”

Jenner and Chalamet confirmed their romance with loved-up outing at Beyoncé's concert and later at the US open after sparking relationship rumours in April.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Chalamat has made it clear that he is not dating Jenner for her fame by refusing to appear on her show The Kardashians.