Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release

Doja Cat, the 27-year-old rapper and singer, has once again taken the internet by storm, this time with a series of sizzling Instagram photos that have left her 24.5 million followers in anticipation of her upcoming album "Scarlet." In the edgy photos, she bared it all, strategically covering herself in what can only be described as a daring display of confidence.

The artist, known for her boundary-pushing imagery, took a somewhat toned-down approach this time, veering away from her recent horror-themed campaign and instead opting for a sultrier vibe.

In the photos, she showed off some underboob and a risqué view of her uncovered posterior, all while teasing her fans with a caption that read, "tomorrow 9pm PST," indicating that West Coast fans would get an early listen to "Scarlet" three hours ahead of its official midnight release on the East Coast.

Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album

Doja Cat's outfit for the photoshoot was nothing short of eye-catching. She rocked a pale pink cropped tank top adorned with a playful stuffed bunny on the front, highlighting her toned arms and midriff. The ensemble was completed with a sheer pale green miniskirt, a chain belt decorated with charms, and striking pink feathered knee-high boots. Her long mullet wig with blond and brunette bangs added a touch of eccentricity to the look, and a single contact lens in one eye gave her an otherworldly appearance.

The "Say So" singer didn't skimp on accessories either, adorning herself with multiple necklaces and a large bejeweled cross around her neck. While the steamy photos may not have an explicit thematic connection to her upcoming album, they have certainly stirred up excitement among her fanbase.

Earlier this month, Doja Cat unveiled the tracklist for "Scarlet." With her latest Instagram photos, it seems Doja Cat is ready to leave her mark with not only her music but also her provocative visual aesthetics as she gears up for the album's release on September 22.