Thursday, September 21, 2023
Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’

Experts have issued a dire warning to Meghan Markle about the ‘direness’ of the situation she’s facing and how ‘paparazzi sightings every other month simply won’t cut the mustard’ anymore.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of it down in one of her pieces with News.com.au.

In it she said, “With things this dire, paparazzi sightings every other month simply won’t cut the mustard.”

“It was evident from the moment the Games got underway that they were throwing everything but the kitchen sink at this last-ditch attempt to finally flip the narrative for good.”

This became evident when Meghan was “widely reported weeks ago to be hosting a closing ceremony segment herself” before it “was quietly scrubbed from the official program at the last minute”.

In the end she “made her entrance a full four days after the competition had gotten underway.”

“The result: focus was firmly on an emotional Harry as he addressed the crowd of his fellow veterans and their families at the Opening Ceremony, and mingled with them all in the days that followed.”

