 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration
Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

Meghan Markle is allegedly facing a massively difficult restoration after her ‘bruised and bumpy’ year.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into this, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The piece in question addresses the couple’s Invictus Games appearance and says, “Call it a reset or a hard restart – whatever terminology you fancy – the coming days could well translate to the restoration of the Sussexes after a bruising, bumpy few months. (Which I suppose makes Harry the Charles II of the piece?)”

She also said, “A hell lot is on the line for the duke and duchess in Germany this week, with them finally getting the chance to try to get back on reputational track; to do something to ensure that journalists stop quoting Spotify’s Bill Simmons calling them ‘f****** grifters’ in every story written about them.”

This is because “In the nearly four years since Megxit, when the couple stalked off to make their own kombucha far, far away from the negative vibes of the Windsor Home Park, the last few months have unquestionably been the duke and duchess’ bumpiest chapter.”

The expert also noted, “They have, since May, been dumped, professionally-speaking, mocked, derided, pursued by the paparazzi, seen their popularity sink, had another Netflix series tank and, all the while, still being resolutely ignored by the royal family.”

“So, if the Sussexes can get this week right, maybe the messes, the court cases, and their years-long palace drubbing attempts might recede into the background, to be replaced by image of the Sussexes’ as the heart-on-their-sleeve, givers-back and charity crusaders they clearly want to be.”

“The operative word here though is ‘if’,” she also chimed in to say before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo
Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi
In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth video

In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest
Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’

Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’
Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations video

Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations