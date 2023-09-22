Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

Meghan Markle is allegedly facing a massively difficult restoration after her ‘bruised and bumpy’ year.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into this, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The piece in question addresses the couple’s Invictus Games appearance and says, “Call it a reset or a hard restart – whatever terminology you fancy – the coming days could well translate to the restoration of the Sussexes after a bruising, bumpy few months. (Which I suppose makes Harry the Charles II of the piece?)”

She also said, “A hell lot is on the line for the duke and duchess in Germany this week, with them finally getting the chance to try to get back on reputational track; to do something to ensure that journalists stop quoting Spotify’s Bill Simmons calling them ‘f****** grifters’ in every story written about them.”

This is because “In the nearly four years since Megxit, when the couple stalked off to make their own kombucha far, far away from the negative vibes of the Windsor Home Park, the last few months have unquestionably been the duke and duchess’ bumpiest chapter.”

The expert also noted, “They have, since May, been dumped, professionally-speaking, mocked, derided, pursued by the paparazzi, seen their popularity sink, had another Netflix series tank and, all the while, still being resolutely ignored by the royal family.”

“So, if the Sussexes can get this week right, maybe the messes, the court cases, and their years-long palace drubbing attempts might recede into the background, to be replaced by image of the Sussexes’ as the heart-on-their-sleeve, givers-back and charity crusaders they clearly want to be.”

“The operative word here though is ‘if’,” she also chimed in to say before signing off.