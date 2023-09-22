Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift romance rumours for fame: ‘A brilliant PR move’

Travis Kelce is taking advantage of rumours that he is dating popstar Taylor Swift to earn himself some fame.



Praising the NFL star over his “brilliant PR strategy,” an expert laid bare his efforts behind using the hot Taylor Swift dating speculations for his gain.

While chatting with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick also mentioned Travis’ brother Jason Kelce who jokingly confirmed rumours that his younger sibling is in fact romancing Taylor.

"I think Travis Kelce’s brother Jason made a brilliant PR move by suggesting in a radio interview that the rumors of him dating Taylor Swift were true,” the expert said.

Ryan continued: “Travis has under a million Twitter followers compared to Swift's 94 million."

The outlet also shared stats obtained by Social Blade, according to which Travis’ following is up by 58.8% in the past month since the dating rumours began.

The PR guru also mentioned how by using Taylor’s name, Travis has gained a lot of fame. Adding to it are buzzing internet discussions over their fling.

"Personally, I don't think Taylor and Travis are in a relationship right now,” Ryan said. “However, if it does indeed turn out to be true, Travis will likely acquire some of Swift's longtime fans."

"Travis' profile with undoubtedly be enhanced. With increased visibility, new doors will open for Travis,” the expert predicted before sharing examples, saying, "media interviews will focus on this.”