 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift romance rumours for fame: ‘A brilliant PR move’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift romance rumours for fame: ‘A brilliant PR move’
Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift romance rumours for fame: ‘A brilliant PR move’

Travis Kelce is taking advantage of rumours that he is dating popstar Taylor Swift to earn himself some fame.

Praising the NFL star over his “brilliant PR strategy,” an expert laid bare his efforts behind using the hot Taylor Swift dating speculations for his gain.

While chatting with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick also mentioned Travis’ brother Jason Kelce who jokingly confirmed rumours that his younger sibling is in fact romancing Taylor.

"I think Travis Kelce’s brother Jason made a brilliant PR move by suggesting in a radio interview that the rumors of him dating Taylor Swift were true,” the expert said.

Ryan continued: “Travis has under a million Twitter followers compared to Swift's 94 million."

The outlet also shared stats obtained by Social Blade, according to which Travis’ following is up by 58.8% in the past month since the dating rumours began.

The PR guru also mentioned how by using Taylor’s name, Travis has gained a lot of fame. Adding to it are buzzing internet discussions over their fling. 

"Personally, I don't think Taylor and Travis are in a relationship right now,” Ryan said. “However, if it does indeed turn out to be true, Travis will likely acquire some of Swift's longtime fans."

"Travis' profile with undoubtedly be enhanced. With increased visibility, new doors will open for Travis,” the expert predicted before sharing examples, saying, "media interviews will focus on this.”

More From Entertainment:

Stray Kids members get injured in car crash, cancel shows

Stray Kids members get injured in car crash, cancel shows
Shakira wants to raise kids with their father Gerard Pique: 'My biggest dream' video

Shakira wants to raise kids with their father Gerard Pique: 'My biggest dream'
Travis Kelce reveals back story behind Taylor Swift attending his game

Travis Kelce reveals back story behind Taylor Swift attending his game
Kate Middleton suffered ‘irreparable’ damage after being dragged into ‘mucky saga’

Kate Middleton suffered ‘irreparable’ damage after being dragged into ‘mucky saga’
Shakira reveals how excessive media scrutiny affected her kids amid Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals how excessive media scrutiny affected her kids amid Gerard Pique split
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin reveal relationship status with park date

Rami Malek, Emma Corrin reveal relationship status with park date

Shakira talks of her shattered ‘dream’ of having ‘together forever’ with ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira talks of her shattered ‘dream’ of having ‘together forever’ with ex Gerard Piqué
Kylie Jenner's lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner's lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet
Joe Jonas' chances of winning in ‘misleading’ Sophie Turner lawsuit laid bare

Joe Jonas' chances of winning in ‘misleading’ Sophie Turner lawsuit laid bare
Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce

Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce
Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO

Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO
Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October video

Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October