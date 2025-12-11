British comedian Rowan Atkinson reveals shocking truth about Mr. Bean

Rowan Atkinson stunned fans with a brutally honest take on his most famous creation.

Speaking at a London screening of his Netflix series Man vs. Baby, the British comedian shared critical view of his famous character, Mr. Bean.

Atkinson admitted he 'dislikes' Mr. Bean as a person, describing the character as a 'selfish, self-serving, anarchic child'.

“I dislike Mr Bean as a person, I certainly would never like to have dinner with him,” Atkinson confessed.

He added that while Mr. Bean's eccentric antics have delighted audiences worldwide, he personally finds the character unpleasant.

Atkinson revealed that his behaviour was partly inspired by own childishness at young age.

However, the character is far from someone he would welcome in real life.

“…he is possibly a bit like I was at age 10 – that sort of childish sort of selfishness and working things out in a slightly eccentric way. But at the same time, I wouldn’t want him in my house,” Atkinson added.

Despite Atkinson’s candid criticism, Mr. Bean remains one of the UK’s biggest comedy exports.

Since its 1990 debut, the franchise has been sold to more than 190 countries, amassed 35 million YouTube subscribers, and generated over 12 billion views.