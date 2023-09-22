Billie Eilish teases massive back tattoo with soft launch

Billie Eilish teases a massive back tattoo with soft launch

Billie Eilish's recent Instagram update proved to be more unconventional than her usual posts, featuring a glimpse of a significant back tattoo.

On September 20, the 21-year-old musician unveiled a striking black tattoo design while sporting one of her trademark oversized T-shirts. She added a touch of style with a silver necklace and an "Ochoa" snapback placed atop her star-patterned knit beanie, with hints of her vibrant red and jet black hair peeping out.

The Instagram post, accompanied by a series of symbols, also included close-up selfies, a picture of Eilish with a horse, and even a screenshot of her own name, ensuring her followers didn't forget those "personal details."

While the unique choice of double hats and a sprinkling of random memes almost diverted attention from the partial glimpse of the tattoo crafted by artist Matias Milan, many of Eilish's fans eagerly await a full reveal.

One user couldn't contain their anticipation, commenting, "Please stop teasing us and show the entire tattoo," while a dedicated fan account with the handle @billies_best_moments implored for clarification, writing, "Now, please reveal the meaning of the tattoo."



It's only been a few months since Billie Eilish last teased her ever-expanding tattoo collection. In June, a sneak peek of the What Was I Made For singer's chest tattoo emerged in the midst of a summer photo collection, although the lettering remained difficult to decipher under the bikini's shadow. A month earlier, Eilish had unveiled just the head of a large dragon tattoo on her hip.

The recent Instagram posts shows that the singer is expanding her tattoo collection. With each new addition, she continues to embrace this unique form of self-expression, making her body a canvas for personal stories and artistic statements. As her collection grows, it becomes clear that tattoos are not just a trend for her but a meaningful and evolving part of her identity.