Jordanian royals give Prince William and Kate a run for their money

Some British royal fans are in awe of Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein who are on a visit to the United States.

A large number of royal fans have urged Prince William and Kate Middleton to learn from the young Jordanian couple who got married earlier this year.

Prince William travelled alone to the United States for his Earthshot Prize summit and is expected to visit Singapore for the awards ceremony in November without his wife.

The British British met with a handful of leaders including the UN Secretary-General and Bill Gates during his visit.

Hundreds of British royal family fans reacted to Al Hussein and his wife's pictures shared by their official Twitter account. Rajwa looked gorgeous as she accompanied her husband during their official engagements in DC.

Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein

Al Hussein, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, held multiple meetings in Washington DC with politicians, congressmen and thank tank representatives after attending the United Nations General Assembly session.

Al Hussein also met House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro on the House Appropriations Committee.