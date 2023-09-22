 
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Here is how Mohammad Haris backed injured Naseem Shah after missing WC squad

By
Sports Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (right) and Naseem Shah (right). — APP/AFP
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris (right) and Naseem Shah (right). — APP/AFP

Many Pakistan cricket fans and even young pacer Naseem Shah himself is disappointed by his exclusion from ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old seamer has been dropped from the national team for the most-awaited cricket tournament, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought in pacer Hassan Ali as a replacement for Naseem while announcing a 15-member squad for the WC.

Expressing disappointment over being ruled out, Naseem said that he will miss being "a part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country".

However, Pakistan's young talent Mohammad Haris showed support to the Naseem in a funny yet heartwarming way.

The wicketkeeper-batter jokingly offered Naseem his own "shoulder" as to the speedster so he could play the world cup.

"Naseem mera shoulder lele [Naseem, take my shoulder]," an edited picture of Haris from a Pakistan Super League Match stated.

"Stay strong dost [friend]," Haris wrote in the picture caption on X.

Responding to the supportive gesture, Naseem thanked Haris and wished him good luck for the World Cup as the later will accompany the national squad on the tour as a reserve player.

Naseem sustained the injury during the Pakistan and India match in the recently concluded Asia Cup and has been advised surgery before three to four month long recovery.

“Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery,” the PCB said in a statement released today announcing the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan's pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and he will be supported by Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem, and Ali in a largely unchanged side led by Babar Azam.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan 

