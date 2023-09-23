 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has officially abandoned her attempts to gain the copyrights ownership of her Archetypes podcast months after Spotify ended deal.

According to media reports, the former Suits actress officially ditched her Archetypes podcast as she and her husband Prince Harry's firm  Archewell Audio withdrew its bid for exclusive copyright ownership of its name this year.

Archie and Lilibet parents had previously asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to grant exclusive name rights but they have now given up.

According to claims Meghan had filed the application first with the patent office in March last year but was rejected 10 months later after the USPTO claimed their request had "likelihood of confusion" with another existing brand.

Now, a fresh notice on the USPTO website revealed that Meghan and Harry have formally withdrawn their claim.

Spotify ended £18 million deal with Meghan and Harry this summer.

