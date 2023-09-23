Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is trying her best to make her way back to acting by befriending Hollywood A-listers, especially Julia Roberts.



As per a new report, Meghan Markle is “on a mission” to add the Pretty Woman star’s name in her friends’ list in hopes of doing a project with her in future.

An insider shared with Star Magazine, "They’ve only run into each other a few times, but Meghan’s determined to get closer to Julia so they can team up on something."

"The ideal scenario would be for them to collaborate on fashion and wellness initiatives,” the insider added. “Meghan is also producing now, so she’d love to find a project to option for Julia."

The source went on to claim that even though Meghan Markle does not want to do movies anymore, the only person “who could persuade her to return to acting, it’s Julia!"

The former actor even expressed her admiration for Roberts when sharing the list of 10 women who changed her life.

She said, "She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, ‘That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that.’"

"When I was younger, someone once told me, ‘You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.’ It was the best compliment of all time," Meghan Markle gushed.

Roberts responded to her comment, "I am just going to be floating on that all night!"