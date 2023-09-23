 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams
Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is trying her best to make her way back to acting by befriending Hollywood A-listers, especially Julia Roberts.

As per a new report, Meghan Markle is “on a mission” to add the Pretty Woman star’s name in her friends’ list in hopes of doing a project with her in future.

An insider shared with Star Magazine, "They’ve only run into each other a few times, but Meghan’s determined to get closer to Julia so they can team up on something."

"The ideal scenario would be for them to collaborate on fashion and wellness initiatives,” the insider added. “Meghan is also producing now, so she’d love to find a project to option for Julia."

The source went on to claim that even though Meghan Markle does not want to do movies anymore, the only person “who could persuade her to return to acting, it’s Julia!"

The former actor even expressed her admiration for Roberts when sharing the list of 10 women who changed her life.

She said, "She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, ‘That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that.’"

"When I was younger, someone once told me, ‘You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.’ It was the best compliment of all time," Meghan Markle gushed.

Roberts responded to her comment, "I am just going to be floating on that all night!"

More From Entertainment:

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event video

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him
Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true
Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?

Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?
When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star
Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit

Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit
Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk video

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk