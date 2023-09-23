 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’
Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always stick with the Royal code of conduct during public appearances beside Prince William.

However, she is slowing unraveling her true self as her husband William, the Prince of Wales, is now the next in line for the British throne.

Speaking of Kate’s lifestyle behind close doors, an insider shared with Life & Style that the senior royal is “really fun-loving” and has a “bubbly personality.”

The insider said Kate is “is just like everyone else,” adding, “While some people might see her as buttoned-up, Kate has this really playful, warm and bubbly personality.”

“She likes to let loose, going to concerts and hosting dinner parties, but is also happy throwing on a sweatshirt and baking cookies for fundraisers,” the source added.

“Kate has always been fiercely private, but she’s been letting her guard down and going out more lately,” the insider said while noting how the future Queen is slowing revealing her true self.

The source said, “Being next in line for the throne with William has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it. Kate’s living her best life.”

Confirming the insider’s statement, Mike Tindall, in a recent episode of The Good, The Bad & the Rugby podcast, revealed that he has seen Kate play “beer pong.”

Laughing at his remarks, the Princess of Wales confessed that she “really, genuinely” love all sports including cold-water swimming.

“The colder, the better,” Kate shared before adding that William always tells her she’s “crazy” for heading out in the dark and rain. “I will go and seek out cold water. I love it,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb video

Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb
Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick? video

Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick?
French rapper MHD faces verdict over murder

French rapper MHD faces verdict over murder
Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him
Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event video

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event
Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true
Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?

Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?
When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star
Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams