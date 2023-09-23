Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always stick with the Royal code of conduct during public appearances beside Prince William.



However, she is slowing unraveling her true self as her husband William, the Prince of Wales, is now the next in line for the British throne.

Speaking of Kate’s lifestyle behind close doors, an insider shared with Life & Style that the senior royal is “really fun-loving” and has a “bubbly personality.”

The insider said Kate is “is just like everyone else,” adding, “While some people might see her as buttoned-up, Kate has this really playful, warm and bubbly personality.”

“She likes to let loose, going to concerts and hosting dinner parties, but is also happy throwing on a sweatshirt and baking cookies for fundraisers,” the source added.

“Kate has always been fiercely private, but she’s been letting her guard down and going out more lately,” the insider said while noting how the future Queen is slowing revealing her true self.

The source said, “Being next in line for the throne with William has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it. Kate’s living her best life.”

Confirming the insider’s statement, Mike Tindall, in a recent episode of The Good, The Bad & the Rugby podcast, revealed that he has seen Kate play “beer pong.”

Laughing at his remarks, the Princess of Wales confessed that she “really, genuinely” love all sports including cold-water swimming.

“The colder, the better,” Kate shared before adding that William always tells her she’s “crazy” for heading out in the dark and rain. “I will go and seek out cold water. I love it,” she said.