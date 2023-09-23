Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’

 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Saturday, September 23, 2023

Royal experts have just accused Prince Harry of attempting to ‘buy out’ the media, in a bid to ‘join em’ if you ‘can’t beat em’.

Claims about the Duke of Sussex have been brought to light by royal commentator Matthew Foldi.

He broke all his thoughts down, in a piece for The Telegraph.

Mr Foldi said, “After claiming that ‘toxic’ media drove him to leave the royal family, Prince Harry – along with a crew of billionaires – is on his way to take over your local newspaper.”

For those unversed, these claims have come as a result of the news that Prince Harry, alongside 21 other donors, pledged 500 million dollars to “strengthen communities and democracy” by supporting failing newsrooms that.

He also went on to dubbed the move hypocritical considering, “Harry’s open disdain for journalists, and his pals like Pierre Omidyar who have a previous track record of supporting censorious non-profits, call this philosophy and non-partisan branding into question.”

“Harry’s move to swoop in and save journalism seems like a ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, buy ‘em’ approach,” Mr Foldi also said.

Before concluding Mr Foldi also added, “He’s hardly shown any interest in American democracy before”.

