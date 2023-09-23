 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Christine Baumgartner plans to drag Kevin Costner back to court?

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Christine Baumgartner plans to drag Kevin Costner back to court?
Christine Baumgartner plans to drag Kevin Costner back to court?

Kevin Costner scored a major legal victory against estranged wife Christine Baumgartner over two weeks ago. But a legal expert warned she might drag the Yellowstone star back to the court.

Talking to Fox News Digital, the celebrity divorce lawyer, Christopher C. Melcher, said that despite a four-month-long ugly court battle, the handbag designer could take her ex to the courtroom again by arguing that she was unsatisfied with the verdict.

"Unfortunately, we do see a lot of deals fall apart in divorce because people feel pressured to enter into them, and they often get buyer's remorse," the attorney suggested to the undisclosed terms of the agreed settlement.

"So I would not be surprised if we see Christine maybe coming back and saying, 'I really don't like that deal, and I'd like to improve it," he warned.

Before adding, "I hope for the sake of the family that he or she doesn't do that, but it could happen."

Kevin and Christine married for 18 years after the latter filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair shares three children.

More From Entertainment:

Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills
Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’

Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’
Nick Cannon gets real about feelings for Mariah Carey: ‘I’d lay down my life for her’

Nick Cannon gets real about feelings for Mariah Carey: ‘I’d lay down my life for her’
Meghan Markle should get out of 'Just Meghan' if she wants to win memoir video

Meghan Markle should get out of 'Just Meghan' if she wants to win memoir
Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ information ‘masquerading’ as news

Prince Harry is ‘transforming’ information ‘masquerading’ as news
Christian Bale almost lost 'The Batman' role to THIS star

Christian Bale almost lost 'The Batman' role to THIS star
Danielle Fishel reveals why she 'worried' about ‘Boy Meets World’ podcast

Danielle Fishel reveals why she 'worried' about ‘Boy Meets World’ podcast

Taylor Swift uses fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift uses fake Instagram account?
Gisele Bündchen opens up on suicidal thoughts at peak of modelling career

Gisele Bündchen opens up on suicidal thoughts at peak of modelling career

Unprecedented protest held 'inside Buckingham Palace' in King's presence

Unprecedented protest held 'inside Buckingham Palace' in King's presence