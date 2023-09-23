Christine Baumgartner plans to drag Kevin Costner back to court?

Kevin Costner scored a major legal victory against estranged wife Christine Baumgartner over two weeks ago. But a legal expert warned she might drag the Yellowstone star back to the court.

Talking to Fox News Digital, the celebrity divorce lawyer, Christopher C. Melcher, said that despite a four-month-long ugly court battle, the handbag designer could take her ex to the courtroom again by arguing that she was unsatisfied with the verdict.

"Unfortunately, we do see a lot of deals fall apart in divorce because people feel pressured to enter into them, and they often get buyer's remorse," the attorney suggested to the undisclosed terms of the agreed settlement.

"So I would not be surprised if we see Christine maybe coming back and saying, 'I really don't like that deal, and I'd like to improve it," he warned.

Before adding, "I hope for the sake of the family that he or she doesn't do that, but it could happen."

Kevin and Christine married for 18 years after the latter filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair shares three children.