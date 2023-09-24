 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
King Charles has ‘failed’ so far: ‘Has no moral leadership’

Sunday, September 24, 2023

King Charles has just been put on blast for ‘already having failed’ his role as monarch.

Accusations of this nature have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on all these thoughts, in a piece for News.com.au.

In the piece, she said, “The very job of being King means showing moral leadership and on this he has so far failed.”

All of this has been brought to light as part of a reaction to the current political climate.

Thus Ms Elser feels, “Given how tangled the legal, financial, emotional, and political skeins are here, I would question whether this is something that can or will be resolved in any way in his lifetime.”

Because otherwise, “this very, very complex issue could well end up falling into William and Kate’s laps.”

“What an inheritance for the prince and princess,” Ms Elser also chimed in to say before signing off. 

