‘Petty’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

‘Petty jealousies’ Prince William ‘stopping traffic’: ‘Game, set, match’

Experts have just referenced Prince William’s ability to stop traffic in spite of Prince Harry’s attempts to paint a worse picture.

Insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on all these things, in a piece for News.com.au.

The piece referenced Prince William’s time in the US and reads, “George III would be so happy this week.”

Because “he closed out his years ambling about the Windsor Great Park, his marbles long gone, and having managed to lose the new world to those upstart Americans who thought they could run the show themselves.”

“But now, nearly 200 years later, his great great great great grandson has just managed to do what he could not: To retake, re-win and re-conquer America,” and “he didn’t even need to bring his red coat.”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to Prince William’s 24-hour visit to NYC for a meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

All of this allegedly happened nearly four years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “staked out the States as their patch, the land of the ‘free’ and living one’s truth.”

At that point, there came “his big brother to blot out the sun. Game, set, match, day, week, month, year: William.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also slipped in a sly jibe against Prince Harry and said, “Rather than being reviled by Americans, Harry having told the world about his older sibling’s wilful destruction of a dog bowl and petty jealousies of his beard, here was the Prince of Wales literally stopping traffic, having the red carpet rolled out at the UN and delighting grade-schoolers.”