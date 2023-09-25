 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game together
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'

Taylor Swift recently fueled her romance rumours with Travis Kelce as the pop sensation stunned her fans by making a surprise appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Adding fuel to the already-heated rumours, Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the venue together, but there were no signs of a public display of affection between them.

A netizen shared a video of their Instagram page featuring the pop sensation looking ecstatic while leaving the stadium after the game, together with the NFL star.

He captioned his post, "Talk about being at the right place at the right time! #TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game."

Earlier, the Fox NFL broadcaster shared a video featuring the hitmaker enjoying herself in the private box alongside Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce.

Taylor was rocking a matching red-and-white Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

This comes after Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, allegedly confirmed the romance between his brother and the songstress, saying he believed all of it to be "true."

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023 video

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023
Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals
WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal
Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out

Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out
'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry

'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry
Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad

Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad
Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King video

Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King
Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles
Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why

Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why
Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game video

Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game