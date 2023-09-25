Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'

Taylor Swift recently fueled her romance rumours with Travis Kelce as the pop sensation stunned her fans by making a surprise appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Adding fuel to the already-heated rumours, Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the venue together, but there were no signs of a public display of affection between them.

A netizen shared a video of their Instagram page featuring the pop sensation looking ecstatic while leaving the stadium after the game, together with the NFL star.

He captioned his post, "Talk about being at the right place at the right time! #TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game."

Earlier, the Fox NFL broadcaster shared a video featuring the hitmaker enjoying herself in the private box alongside Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce.



Taylor was rocking a matching red-and-white Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

This comes after Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, allegedly confirmed the romance between his brother and the songstress, saying he believed all of it to be "true."