Ringo Starr joins the Musicians Hall of Fame with special legacy award

Music history was made on Sunday night as Beatles legend Ringo Starr was bestowed with the prestigious Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award during a remarkable ceremony at the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 83-year-old iconic musician, known for his legendary drumming and signature catchphrase "peace and love," took center stage to accept the inaugural Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award, a tribute to the late Nashville musician and co-founder of the Museum, Joe Chambers.

As Ringo Starr stepped up to the podium, he flashed his trademark peace sign to the roaring applause of the audience, symbolizing a legacy of not only music but also a message of harmony and unity.

Dressed in his distinctive dark sunglasses, two hooped earrings, a dark blue jacket adorned with horizontal stripes, black skinny jeans, and a pair of white trainers with striking red and black detailing, Ringo's timeless style was on full display.

The award ceremony celebrated Ringo's remarkable career, which spans over six decades. Ringo Starr's contributions to music extend far beyond his time with The Beatles. In 2019, he released his 20th and most recent solo album, "What's My Name," which featured a touching tribute to his former bandmates, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The album included a heartfelt cover of John Lennon's song and saw McCartney contributing musically, showcasing the enduring camaraderie among the three surviving Beatles.

The Beatles, consisting of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, emerged in 1960 and rapidly became the world's best-selling music act of all time. Notably, Ringo joined the band in 1962, replacing drummer Pete Best, who affectionately came to be known as 'the fifth Beatle.'