Tuesday, September 26, 2023
ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam says going to India with ‘high morale’

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam addressing a press conference in Lahore, on September 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Tuesday the Green Shirts were filled with confidence ahead of their departure to India for the ICC Men's World Cup, with an eye on the coveted trophy.

"As a team, our morale is very high, we have confidence. We will try to play our best. I request all of you to pray for the team," the skipper said during a pre-departure press conference in Lahore.

The team heads to the 50-over tournament after their setback in the recently concluded Asia Cup, where they came fourth and their ICC ODI ranking fell to second, but the skipper believes the debacle helped the team learn.

"We could not deliver up to the mark, but we learned from it. We just don't point out our errors, but we also talk about how to improve those sides," the captain noted.

Babar said the team's planning for the Asia Cup was different, and another plan for the upcoming event would be different.

"The conditions are different from Asia Cup. We will monitor the conditions, and whatever is best for Pakistan, we will go into the match with that planning," the stylish batter noted.

