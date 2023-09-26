David Beckham inspired Brooklyn Beckham to become a chef?

Brooklyn Beckham revealed that while choosing a career for himself he took inspiration from his famous dad, David Beckham.

The former football star’s love for cooking was inherited by Brooklyn, who said he “loved being in the kitchen as a young kid,” while talking to Us Weekly.

Sharing why he opted to become a chef even though, during his teenage, he briefly considered becoming a footballer like his famous dad.

“I always loved being in the kitchen as a young kid,” Brooklyn told the publication. “My dad always loved to cook. He still loves to cook, but I never really thought of it as a career.”

“And then COVID happened, and then I just started cooking for my wife and my family and her family every day,” he added.

“And I fell in love with it,” Brooklyn continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, actually, I really, really enjoy this. I want to do something in this category.’”

He then recounted cooking with his dad some traditional English dishes such as fish and chips and bangers and mash along with the Italian dish, spaghetti Bolognese.

“I cook for my wife every night, every day,” Brooklyn said - another trait he seems to have inherited from David, who loves to cook for Victoria Beckham.

He added while gushing over his wife Nicola Peltz, “She loves my pasta. I make a really nice fish meal as well.”