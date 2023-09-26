Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history

As Usher is set to rock the 2024 Super Bowl—he has a tall record to match, or surpass, his predecessor Rihanna, whose last year outing became the most watched performance of all-time.

Serenading the crowd with her jazz voice in 2023, RiRi amassed 121.017 million viewers, per Nielsen data.

Meanwhile, the original ratings stamped her live performance at 118.7 million viewers. Elbowing out Katy Perry's 2015 halftime show from the top spot with 121 million viewers.

On the other hand, the Boyfriend crooner is over the moon on landing the coveted Super Bowl gig.

Sharing his enthusiasm on CBS Mornings', the R&B singer said, "This is a moment that I've waited my entire life for, and I am not coming to disappoint," he continued. "This is going to be a celebration."

Expanding on the excitement, Usher shared the statement on Sunday: "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."