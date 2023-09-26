 
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film

Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film

Taylor Swift on Tuesday left millions of her fans excited with an  aannouncement about her upcoming concert film.

Taking to her social media accounts, she said, "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!.

She said fans can get their tickets at https://www.tstheerastourfilm.com/  or on their local theaters' website."

Adult tickets for Swift's documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Swift's "1989" album, and children's tickets will cost $13.13.

After crushing records with her billion-dollar concert tour, pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to light up the big screen with a documentary about the event that dominated the music scene this summer.

The move by Swift provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), Cineplex (CGX.TO) and Cinemark (CNK.N) with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors and writers strikes in Hollywood.

Warner Bros (WBD.O), for example, recently delayed the highly anticipated November release of "Dune: Part Two" until the spring because due to the Hollywood strike.



