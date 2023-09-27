What will happen when Nawaz Sharif lands in Pakistan?

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks to the media in London. —AFP/file

Nawaz Sharif to attend rally on Oct 21, appear before court the next day.

"Consultations being held on seeking protective bail from another court."

Dastagir adds that Nawaz can get nation out of difficulties even today.

LAHORE: The legal minds of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are holding consultations on challenges party's supremo Nawaz Sharif faces upon his return to the country, it emerged on Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo News, former federal minister Khurram Dastagir said that Nawaz will go to attend a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan after landing at the Lahore airport on October 21 and will appear before a court the next day.

However, he added, the party is holding discussions on legal matters for the intervening period between his arrival and appearance before the respective court and consultations are being held on seeking protective bail from another court [to avoid arrest].

The former prime minister has been in London since November 2019 after he left the country for medical treatment. He was serving a jail term in corruption cases when the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed him to seek treatment from abroad.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti created a stir when he said that the PML-N supremo would be arrested upon return but backtracked his remarks following a strong response from the party.

The PML-N is preparing for a grand reception for Nawaz and plans to hold a massive rally of 1 million people in their stronghold — Lahore.

Dastagir, while responding to a question, said that the former premier had gone abroad on the permission granted to him by two courts and would enter with their approval.

"An appeal is pending before a court and Nawaz Sharif will pursue it upon return," he said.

The former minister added that people should understand that those responsible for the corruption are those who have been doing political engineering since 2014.

"The situation was bad in 2013 but Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of the worst situation and even today, he can get the nation out of these difficulties.”

To a question, Dastagir said the 15-party coalition is responsible for the successes and failures of the 16-month government.

"PML-N's 16-month performance is a story of pulling the country out of crises," he added.

When asked about the reports of the formation of a new political party, he responded, "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should have told that there is peace in Karachi today and credit goes to the PML-N."

Referring to the spike in militancy in the country, the PML-N leader said the terrorism that is increasing today is because of Imran Khan and Arif Alvi who offered amnesty to the Taliban in 2021.

About a rumoured "secret" meeting of Shehbaz Sharif earlier this month, he said, "I do not know about the meeting in Gujranwala, I cannot deny or confirm it."