Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift’s real feelings for new beau Travis Kelce laid bare

Taylor Swift seemingly confirmed rumours of her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce when she attended his game earlier this week.

However, an insider has now revealed to Us Weekly that the Anti-Hero hitmaker is “only having fun” with Kansas City Chiefs star and is “not serious” with him yet.

Sharing more insights into their alleged romance, the source said while Swift is “smitten” with Kelce, she still is not sure about their relationship.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the insider said. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

Swift is focusing on her Eras tour and “working hard” right now, the insider said, adding that she is “not looking for anything serious” because of her hectic schedule.

However, the insider gave hope to Swifties, saying, “anything is possible,” as Swift and Kelce “are getting closer and closer every day.”

Swift created a buzz after she cheered for Kelce at his and the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The popstar was also joined by his mother, Donna Kelce. Following the game, Swift was seen leaving with Kelce. 

