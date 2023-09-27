 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is 'desperate' to return to 'his home' in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to US after stepping down as senior working royals back in 2020.

Now, Daily Express UK, citing a source, reported Archie and Lilibet doting father is desperate to be able to frequently return to "his home county", the UK, but Meghan Markle is not so keen.

Reacting to it, one royal fan said, “He (Harry) has changed his mind again. He avoided the UK because he was not happy with security, now he wants to come back.”

Another said, “So he stayed in a hotel and there were obviously no security issues so what's his problem?”

“Why does he expect his every wish should be catered for after what he has done? Time to grow up,” said the third fan.

“I think the majority of Brits think this entitled man-child would be better staying where he is,” commented another fan.

The fifth said, “Hard to believe Harry misses his family - he made no effort to visit them when he jumped over to UK for self promotion at the WellChild event.

“I think hotels is his best option. There are plenty of good hotels that other celebrities are happy to use.”

