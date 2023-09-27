 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion gushes over idol Beyoncé after electrifying Houston performance

Megan Thee Stallion, in a heartwarming and emotional revelation, confessed to being a "crybaby" when it comes to her idol, Beyoncé. 

The revelation came after a monumental surprise performance on Saturday night during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in their hometown of Houston.

The dynamic duo performed their chart-topping collaboration, Savage (Remix), live for the very first time in front of a thrilled audience. Originally released on Megan's EP Suga in March 2020, the remix featuring Beyoncé earned them Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

In the aftermath of their electrifying performance, Megan took to TikTok to share her exhilaration and raw emotions. She posted clips of herself preparing for the stage and candid snapshots of what she endearingly referred to as her "ugly crying" moments.

In the video, Megan expressed her profound admiration for Beyoncé, stating, "Y’all don't understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart. I got on this camo because I would go to f------- war behind Beyoncé.” She went on to say, "I would never not be Beyoncé’s number one fan."

Megan's passionate declaration was followed by a heartfelt message in which she admitted to "ugly crying" with joy throughout the weekend. She emphasized the magnitude of the moment, thanking Beyoncé for making her lifelong dream of sharing the stage with her idol a reality.

The surprise performance not only thrilled fans but also showcased the deep admiration and camaraderie between these two powerhouse artists. As the music world continues to celebrate their collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's emotional connection remains a testament to the enduring power of music and the impact it has on both fans and the artists themselves.

