‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?

File Footage

Patrick J. Adams has been sharing rare and never-seen-before snaps of Meghan Markle four years after their hit show Suits ended.



However, his frequent social media posts featuring Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have raised eyebrows as fans are expecting Meghan’s return to acting.

But one user claimed that the actor is trying to mock the Royal family by sharing Meghan’s behind the scene snaps from the hit legal drama.

Meghan had to leave her acting career and move to UK before her marriage to Prince Harry for which she even quit Suits after season seven in 2017.

“P*****g off the royals,” one user commented on a recent photo Adams shared of Meghan on Instagram, adding, “get after it Mr. Ross,” referring to Adams’ character’s name in the series.

Some even pointed out how Adams is intentionally using Meghan’s pictures as the “first image” in his posts seemingly to grab attention, with one writing, “Last 3 posts w Meghan Markle as the first photo. Hmmmmmmm.”

“Rachel Zane as first picture,” another noted.

It is still not known if Adams is celebrating the conclusion of the show with the series of photos from Suits set, or it is a hint at a possible reboot or cast reunion.

Meghan Markle's rare photos from 'Suits' set shared by Patrick J. Adams: See

Patrick J. Adams shares never-seen-before photos of Meghan Markle from set of their hit series Suits on his Instagram.















