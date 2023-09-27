 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

File Footage 

Patrick J. Adams has been sharing rare and never-seen-before snaps of Meghan Markle four years after their hit show Suits ended.

However, his frequent social media posts featuring Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have raised eyebrows as fans are expecting Meghan’s return to acting.

But one user claimed that the actor is trying to mock the Royal family by sharing Meghan’s behind the scene snaps from the hit legal drama.

Meghan had to leave her acting career and move to UK before her marriage to Prince Harry for which she even quit Suits after season seven in 2017.

“P*****g off the royals,” one user commented on a recent photo Adams shared of Meghan on Instagram, adding, “get after it Mr. Ross,” referring to Adams’ character’s name in the series.

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?

Some even pointed out how Adams is intentionally using Meghan’s pictures as the “first image” in his posts seemingly to grab attention, with one writing, “Last 3 posts w Meghan Markle as the first photo. Hmmmmmmm.”

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?

“Rachel Zane as first picture,” another noted.

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?

It is still not known if Adams is celebrating the conclusion of the show with the series of photos from Suits set, or it is a hint at a possible reboot or cast reunion. 

Meghan Markle's rare photos from 'Suits' set shared by Patrick J. Adams: See

Patrick J. Adams shares never-seen-before photos of Meghan Markle from set of their hit series Suits on his Instagram.

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?


‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?


‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?


‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?
Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch video

Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch
Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again
Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby

Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby
WGA strikes deal to end months-long strike with AMPTP

WGA strikes deal to end months-long strike with AMPTP
Megan Thee Stallion gushes over idol Beyoncé after electrifying Houston performance

Megan Thee Stallion gushes over idol Beyoncé after electrifying Houston performance
Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry
Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'

Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'
Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?

Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain
Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See

Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See