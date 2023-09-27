'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud

Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria recently shared how HBO tried helping Angus Cloud in battling drug addiction.

Sam shared explicit details for the first time since Angus passed away in July 2023, alongside his mother Lisa.

Angus played the role of Fezco on the HBO series Euphoria, which was partially inspired by Sam’s personal struggles with substance misuse.

He played the role of a kind-hearted drug dealer who enabled Rue's (played by Zendaya) addiction despite their close connection.

Sam told PEOPLE that HBO paid for Angus’ 30-day inpatient rehabilitation programme and the subsequent three months of outpatient therapy.

"I always felt that he didn't want to get sober as much as we all wanted it for him. That's when things become complicated because everyone want it for you - he didn't want it though,” shared Sam.

Midway during the project, Angus resumed drug usage, which is why Sam and his wife Ashley took him back to treatment after the sixth episode of the second season.

The creator added that “addiction's self-destructive aspect surpasses anything else,” but despite the situation, Sam didn't give up on Angus, “I didn’t let anyone give up on him.”

According to a report released last week by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau, Angus died because of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines consumption, following from acute intoxication and accidental overdose.