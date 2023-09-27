 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Euphoria creator opens up about HBOs efforts to help Angus Cloud
'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud

Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria recently shared how HBO tried helping Angus Cloud in battling drug addiction.

Sam shared explicit details for the first time since Angus passed away in July 2023, alongside his mother Lisa.

Angus played the role of Fezco on the HBO series Euphoria, which was partially inspired by Sam’s personal struggles with substance misuse. 

He played the role of a kind-hearted drug dealer who enabled Rue's (played by Zendaya) addiction despite their close connection.

Sam told PEOPLE that HBO paid for Angus’ 30-day inpatient rehabilitation programme and the subsequent three months of outpatient therapy.

"I always felt that he didn't want to get sober as much as we all wanted it for him. That's when things become complicated because everyone want it for you - he didn't want it though,” shared Sam.

Midway during the project, Angus resumed drug usage, which is why Sam and his wife Ashley took him back to treatment after the sixth episode of the second season.

The creator added that “addiction's self-destructive aspect surpasses anything else,” but despite the situation, Sam didn't give up on Angus, “I didn’t let anyone give up on him.”

According to a report released last week by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau, Angus died because of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines consumption, following from acute intoxication and accidental overdose.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move

Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer video

Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer
Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’

Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’
Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?
Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch video

Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch
‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps? video

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?
Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again
Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby

Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby