Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake

After leveling serious allegations, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are mending ties for the sake of their children.

An insider spilled the beans on the estranged couple seeking ways to cool down their tensions for the betterment of their kids.

"They have been in communication about the kids, and it's been peaceful," a bird chirped to The Messenger. "They are on 'OK' terms and are treading lightly with each other."

The duo are in sync about keeping their daughters as their first priority, with the insider noting the pair are in communication and agreed "to put the girls first before anything."

"It has been a rough few weeks," the tipster tattled, "but the dust has settled."

The ice-break development comes after the Game of Thrones star came all-guns blazing, filing a lawsuit against her former better half for the “wrongful retention” of their two daughters in New York.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood lovebird story hit a roadblock when on Sept 5, the Sucker crooner announced his decision to end the union after four years of marriage.

Following, Sophie and Joe shared a joint statement stating, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

It continued, "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but, truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy and our children."

