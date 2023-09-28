 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

File Footage

Kate Middleton has just been lauded for her ability to look interested, even in the most mundane of topics.

Revelations such has these have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, via one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she touched upon Kate Middleton’s ability to look interested, even in the mundane.

So much so that she also wrote, “If there is one thing that Kate, the Princess of Wales has mastered with incredible aplomb it is her listening face.”

Ms Elser also believes, “In any given year she meets thousands of people at official receptions, walkabouts, preschools, food banks, mums’ groups, sporting events, and probably even while waiting in the self-service line at her local Waitrose.”

“Yet never once has she ever been caught looking like she is bored or her attention has drifted.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also added, “There is no debate – the princess is the Lionel Messi of looking, and being, interested in other people.”

The most recent event, that showcased this power was Kate’s appearance at the navel air base, as the newly minted newbie Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm.

For those unversed, this title has been handed over to the Princess of Wales, and was once held by Prince Andrew.

At the event Kate was photographed looking at bits of engines, and Ms Elser believes, “what is really remarkable is not that she seems genuinely interested in all this (or at least can fake it superbly), it is that overall, Kate looks like she was having a ball.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family video

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family
Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'
King Charles trusts his siblings more than his sons?

King Charles trusts his siblings more than his sons?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake
Paul Rodgers unveils longtime secret on television

Paul Rodgers unveils longtime secret on television

'Karma catches up with' TV show host critical of Meghan Markle video

'Karma catches up with' TV show host critical of Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon' video

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon'
Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video
Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama video

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty