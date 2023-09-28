Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out

 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Thursday, September 28, 2023

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second daughter name has been revealed in court documents.

The little one, whose name has been kept under wraps eversince her birth in July this year, was referred to as D.

Now in new paperwork, the baby girl’s name is revealed as Delphine, says Page Six.

In her earlier documents to court, the Game of Thrones star also reveals how she only got to know about her divorce through media.

"The actress claims that the marriage breakdown 'happened very suddenly' as a result of an argument on August 15. By September 1, Joe filed for divorce and Sophie claims she was not informed prior. In fact, the new court documents assert that she found out 'from the media' four days later," notes Mirror.co.uk.

