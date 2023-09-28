Inter Milan's unbeaten streak shattered by Sassuolo with shocking 2-1 upset. x/bbfmumwezi

Inter Milan's impressive unbeaten run in the Serie A season took a sudden downturn as Sassuolo pulled off a remarkable comeback, securing a surprising 2-1 victory.

The team had been riding high on a perfect start to the season but faced an unexpected challenge from Sassuolo.



Inter initially seized control of the match with a first-half goal from Denzel Dumfries. However, Sassuolo, fresh off their 4-2 victory over Juventus, demonstrated their mettle with goals from Nedim Bajrami and Domenico Berardi, clinching all three points and ending Inter's unbeaten streak.

Despite this defeat, Inter Milan remains perched at the top of the Serie A standings with 15 points. Their rivals, AC Milan, managed to secure a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Cagliari. The match saw an early setback for Milan as Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo put Cagliari ahead. However, Milan responded with goals from Noah Okafor, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to secure a win.

Meanwhile, Napoli displayed echoes of their previous season's brilliance as they confidently dispatched Udinese with a 4-1 win at home. Victor Osimhen, who had been in the headlines for various reasons, including a penalty miss and a TikTok incident, shone with a goal. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also found the net for Napoli, propelling them to fifth place in the standings with 11 points.

Lazio, in need of respite, secured a 2-0 home victory over Torino, thanks to goals from Matias Vecino and Mattia Zaccagni. This win placed them in the 11th position in the standings with seven points.

Inter Milan's coach, Simone Inzaghi, acknowledged the challenges Sassuolo posed and stressed the importance of maintaining focus. On the other hand, AC Milan's manager, Stefano Pioli, celebrated his 200th win as a Serie A coach but admitted to some lapses in their performance.

As the Serie A season unfolds, each match proves crucial, with battles at the top of the table promising more excitement in the coming weeks. Inter Milan will now face Salernitana in Serie A, followed by a Champions League clash with Benfica on October 3rd.

Additionally, Empoli celebrated their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Salernitana, following the sacking of coach Paolo Zanetti after a 7-0 loss to Roma last week. Tommaso Baldanzi was the sole goal scorer for Empoli.