 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lionel Messi sidelined: US Open Cup final gets underway between Inter Miami and Dynamo

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Lionel Messi, the celebrated Argentine footballer, has been officially sidelined from Inter Miamis squad for the US Open Cup final. AFP/File
Lionel Messi, the celebrated Argentine footballer, has been officially sidelined from Inter Miami's squad for the US Open Cup final. AFP/File

Lionel Messi, the celebrated Argentine footballer, has been officially sidelined from Inter Miami's squad for the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. 

The final has got underway.

This decision was confirmed by the team as Messi, who had been nursing an injury, was deemed unfit to play. The injury had raised doubts regarding his participation in the final, following his absence in the team's recent 1-1 draw against Orlando City.

Messi's fitness status has been a source of uncertainty since his return from international duty with Argentina earlier this month. During Argentina's South American World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on September 7, Messi was substituted in the final moments of the match. He subsequently skipped their match against Bolivia five days later. 

The 36-year-old football star also missed a game against Atlanta on September 16 due to reported "muscle fatigue." Despite his return to play against Toronto four days later, he was substituted after a mere 37 minutes.

Inter Miami further confirmed the absence of Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Jordi Alba, in their starting line-up released on Wednesday. This double blow puts added pressure on the team for the crucial US Open Cup final match.

The US Open Cup, a historic knockout tournament for both amateur and professional teams, has a long-standing legacy, dating back to 1914, making it the oldest soccer competition in the United States. 

This prestigious event has witnessed fierce competition and remarkable sporting moments throughout its rich history.

More From Sports:

Inter Milan's unbeaten streak shattered by Sassuolo with shocking 2-1 upset

Inter Milan's unbeaten streak shattered by Sassuolo with shocking 2-1 upset
Major League Cup setback: Manchester City crashed out by Newcastle

Major League Cup setback: Manchester City crashed out by Newcastle
Fans chant 'Babar Bhai' as Men in Green receive warm welcome in India

Fans chant 'Babar Bhai' as Men in Green receive warm welcome in India
Indian cops stop Pakistani fan from waving flag at Hyderabad airport video

Indian cops stop Pakistani fan from waving flag at Hyderabad airport
Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India in SAFF U19 Championship final

Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India in SAFF U19 Championship final
WATCH: Pakistan team reach India ahead of World Cup 2023 video

WATCH: Pakistan team reach India ahead of World Cup 2023
ODI rankings and what does it mean for Pakistan, India ahead of World Cup 2023

ODI rankings and what does it mean for Pakistan, India ahead of World Cup 2023
WATCH: Max Verstappen gets first-ever 'kiss-activated' trophy after Japan grand prix win video

WATCH: Max Verstappen gets first-ever 'kiss-activated' trophy after Japan grand prix win
Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Top batters vie for No 1 ranking in World Cup 2023

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Top batters vie for No 1 ranking in World Cup 2023
Asian Games: Nepal break record by scoring fastest fifty, century in T20

Asian Games: Nepal break record by scoring fastest fifty, century in T20
Pakistan team departs for India for showpiece World Cup 2023

Pakistan team departs for India for showpiece World Cup 2023
England aim to make World Cup history in a bid to retain title

England aim to make World Cup history in a bid to retain title