Princess Charlene is addressing her bizarre divorce rumours with husband Prince Albert.



The Princess of Monaco rubbished headlines indicating she has split from the father of her children.

Speaking to News24, Charlene began: “I find the rumours (about my marriage) tiring and exhausting,” she said.

“I just don't understand where these rumours come from,” she added.

This comes after Prince Albert himself admitted his wife needed ‘help’ amid after her illness in 2029.

He added: “I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision (to get treatment), and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us that she wanted this.

“She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco,” he noted.