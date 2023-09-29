 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Princess Charlene is addressing her bizarre divorce rumours with husband Prince Albert.

The Princess of Monaco rubbished headlines indicating she has split from the father of her children.

Speaking to News24, Charlene began: “I find the rumours (about my marriage) tiring and exhausting,” she said.

“I just don't understand where these rumours come from,” she added.

This comes after Prince Albert himself admitted his wife needed ‘help’ amid after her illness in 2029.

He added: “I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision (to get treatment), and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us that she wanted this.

“She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco,” he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'

Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days
Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?
Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023 video

Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023
Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust video

Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust
In show of defiance, Princess Eugenie 'meets Meghan and Harry' video

In show of defiance, Princess Eugenie 'meets Meghan and Harry'

How does Michael Gambon get his hands on Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'?

How does Michael Gambon get his hands on Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'?
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings
Patrick J. Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Patrick J. Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures