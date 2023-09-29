 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Kate Middleton knows the Harry & Meghan ‘show’ is on: ‘Has to grin & bare it’

Kate Middleton’s approach to Prince Harry has just come under the radar of experts.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe issued these claims, all while addressing the comparisons that Kate Middleton is slapped with, on a daily basis.

In response to all of it, Mr Larcombe said, “She's fighting back in the only way she can.”

The allegations also include the backlash that follows Kate, whenever Prince Harry makes explosive claims.

In the eyes of Mr Larcombe, “It's one of the biggest things he does, and Kate is just going to have to grin and bear the fact it's the Harry and Meghan show while it's on.”

Before signing off, Mr Larcombe also branded this move a ‘dignified silence’ and went as far as to hail Meghan Markle for it.

Revelations of this nature have come shortly after body language expert Jennie Bond echoed similar sentiments.

In her interview with OK Magazine she said, “Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they've come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future.”

At this point in time, “They've closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives.”

