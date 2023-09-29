'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior Royals for a life in United States, for which they were recently mocked.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brutally ripped for their antics by comedian Tim Dillon, who said the Royals are his “favourite” as they revived reality television in America.

In a chat with Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia, the comedian said he hopes the California based Royal couple keeps “behaving shamefully.”

"They make me laugh … I hope they keep behaving shamefully, it’s great for the tabloids, it’s great for us,” he said on the show.

"I love them – they're my favourites,” he added. "Reality television in America had kind of died down and they've brought it back."

He even made fun of them for crying over their victimhood despite living in a “castle” and being a part of one of the most powerful Royal families.