 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior Royals for a life in United States, for which they were recently mocked.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brutally ripped for their antics by comedian Tim Dillon, who said the Royals are his “favourite” as they revived reality television in America.

In a chat with Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia, the comedian said he hopes the California based Royal couple keeps “behaving shamefully.”

"They make me laugh … I hope they keep behaving shamefully, it’s great for the tabloids, it’s great for us,” he said on the show.

"I love them – they're my favourites,” he added. "Reality television in America had kind of died down and they've brought it back."

He even made fun of them for crying over their victimhood despite living in a “castle” and being a part of one of the most powerful Royal families. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott
Jeannie Mai still living with Jeezy amid divorce proceedings

Jeannie Mai still living with Jeezy amid divorce proceedings

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at Kim’s ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at Kim’s ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat
Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell

Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell
Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch

Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch
Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry

Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry
‘Manipulative’ Kim Kardashian gets blasted for ‘gaslighting’ Kourtney

‘Manipulative’ Kim Kardashian gets blasted for ‘gaslighting’ Kourtney

Meghan Markle’s confidentiality clause is ‘absurd’: ‘Politicians make less fuss’ video

Meghan Markle’s confidentiality clause is ‘absurd’: ‘Politicians make less fuss’
Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’ video

Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’
Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness
Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Variations' sparks debate among critics

Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Variations' sparks debate among critics
Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life video

Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life