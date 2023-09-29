 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

File Footage 

David Beckham had a make-up session with his daughter Harper Seven as he grooved to Taylor Swift song Style while getting ready to meet his wife Victoria Beckham.

The former football star dropped a video featuring his little girl applying make-up on him before they head to Paris Fashion Week to support his fashion designer wife.

In the caption of the adorable video, David praised Harper for having good taste in music while also hailing Taylor, whose song is playing in the background.

“My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist,” he wrote on the video with words "Swiftie" appearing on a side and also tagged Taylor Swift.

Sending a message to his wife, David wrote, “We are on our way mummy @victoriabeckham.”

WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover

In a picture shared on his story, David could be seen posing with Harper, dressed in a gorgeous white dress, and Cruz Beckham, who opted for denim jacket and jeans, for the night out.

Meanwhile, Victoria is prepping for her third ever Paris Fashion Week show and launch of her fragrances, about which she also updated on her Instagram stories.

In a video, Victoria told her followers, “It's Friday morning, I'm here in Paris preparing to show my collection later on today and I'm launching my fragrances today. I'm super, super excited.”

“It's been a longtime coming, a lot of work, but I'm so excited,” she added. “I hope that you find your perfect fragrance and I hope you love these fragrances as much as I have really loved the whole process, the eight-year process.”

“I'm super excited, it's a big day,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs

Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs
Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed

Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed
Elon Musk deems Russell Brand victim of “witch burning phase” amid rape allegations

Elon Musk deems Russell Brand victim of “witch burning phase” amid rape allegations
Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony
Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’

Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’
'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America video

'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America
Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott
Jeannie Mai still living with Jeezy amid divorce proceedings

Jeannie Mai still living with Jeezy amid divorce proceedings

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at Kim’s ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at Kim’s ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat
Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell

Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell
Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry

Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry
Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch

Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch