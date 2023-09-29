WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover

File Footage

David Beckham had a make-up session with his daughter Harper Seven as he grooved to Taylor Swift song Style while getting ready to meet his wife Victoria Beckham.



The former football star dropped a video featuring his little girl applying make-up on him before they head to Paris Fashion Week to support his fashion designer wife.

In the caption of the adorable video, David praised Harper for having good taste in music while also hailing Taylor, whose song is playing in the background.

“My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist,” he wrote on the video with words "Swiftie" appearing on a side and also tagged Taylor Swift.

Sending a message to his wife, David wrote, “We are on our way mummy @victoriabeckham.”

In a picture shared on his story, David could be seen posing with Harper, dressed in a gorgeous white dress, and Cruz Beckham, who opted for denim jacket and jeans, for the night out.

Meanwhile, Victoria is prepping for her third ever Paris Fashion Week show and launch of her fragrances, about which she also updated on her Instagram stories.

In a video, Victoria told her followers, “It's Friday morning, I'm here in Paris preparing to show my collection later on today and I'm launching my fragrances today. I'm super, super excited.”

“It's been a longtime coming, a lot of work, but I'm so excited,” she added. “I hope that you find your perfect fragrance and I hope you love these fragrances as much as I have really loved the whole process, the eight-year process.”

“I'm super excited, it's a big day,” she concluded.