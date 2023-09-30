Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly been mourning the loss of his little brother and ‘personal wingman’ Prince Harry, since his move to the US.

Body language expert Jennie Bond issued these claims and sentiments.

She started weighing in on this, during an interview with OK Magazine.

“William can be quite hot headed, but Catherine is adept at calming him down.”

Later on, she also pointed out how ‘sure’ Prince William and Kate Middleton are “a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William.”

This is because their marriage is based on “enduring friendship”, the expert also added.

Before concluding she also added, “I'm sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother.”