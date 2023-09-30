 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry
Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly been mourning the loss of his little brother and ‘personal wingman’ Prince Harry, since his move to the US.

Body language expert Jennie Bond issued these claims and sentiments.

She started weighing in on this, during an interview with OK Magazine.

“William can be quite hot headed, but Catherine is adept at calming him down.”

Later on, she also pointed out how ‘sure’ Prince William and Kate Middleton are “a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William.”

This is because their marriage is based on “enduring friendship”, the expert also added.

Before concluding she also added, “I'm sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother.”

More From Entertainment:

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed
Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot

Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot
Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’

Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’
Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight

Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight
Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK
Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome

Meghan Markle’s inclusion marks the ‘worst’ possible outcome
George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

George Clooney reveals twin kids are ‘headbangers’ and love ‘heavy metal’

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism

Meghan Markle has ‘never been the solution’ to of structural racism
Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘secretly resents’ Meghan Markle
Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Police arrest suspect who claims to have planned Tupac Shakur’s murder

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet snaps from ‘baby shower’ of her ‘dreams’
Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules