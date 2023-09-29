NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’

file footage





In a moment that sent shockwaves of nostalgia through the music world, NSYNC, the iconic boy band of the late '90s and early 2000s, has made a triumphant return with their brand-new single, Better Place.

This release marks their first musical endeavor in over two decades, and fans couldn't be more thrilled.

The group, comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, had been dropping hints about new music earlier this month, rekindling the hopes of their devoted fanbase.

These hopes were solidified when NSYNC made a surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, setting the stage for their long-anticipated return.

Better Place has found its place on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated sequel, Trolls Band Together, which is scheduled to grace theaters on November 17.

The infectious, upbeat track is already generating considerable buzz and excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited new material from their beloved boy band.

As soon as Better Place hit the airwaves, NSYNC enthusiasts wasted no time in taking to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), to express their overwhelming excitement.

“JC's voice just hits differently in my beginning. How I've missed his vocals!! #NSYNC #BetterPlace,” reminisced one fan.

“I don't think I'll ever be able to say it enough, but I'll try....THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU @NSYNC for the most amazing love letter, and another BOP #bopsonly for me to cry to hahaha,” gushed another.

One fan reflected, “Forgot how tiring JT hatred from *NSYNC "fans" is, like streaming search algorithms + how artists are credited on film tracks has never been a thing, but I ADORE the song. So much beautiful JC riffing, Chris's high notes! They still sound perfect together.”

Another happy fan wrote, “I can't believe I'm listening to a new music by nsync. Yes they do it better.”