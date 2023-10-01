King Charles told to 'cut off' Prince Harry, take away Archie, Lili's titles

King Charles is told he made a terrible mistake by giving titles to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

The 74-year-old is warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will harm his reputation in the future and he should ‘cut them off’ at his earliest.

Royal author Tom Bower tells Express US: "Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake. He should have cut them off straight away. He should never have allowed their children to be made a prince and princess.

This comes amid His Majesty's ‘strategic reasons’ to make amends with Harry.

A former palace staff told The Daily Beast: "Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue. It’s not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son."

The source continued: "The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this. She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to.”