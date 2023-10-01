 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle watched Kate Middleton for 'appropriate' Royal fashion: 'Copied'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle often had to abide by Royal rules when it came to their choice of fashion.

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex are highlighted for their similar styles in order to stay under the boundary created by Her Majesty.

Personal stylist, image coach and personal shopper Melissa Lund reveals: "The idea of Meghan and Kate copying each other is an interesting one and I think the answer is yes, they have both influenced each other but how much and who did the look first will depend on the timeline."

She added: “When Meghan was a working royal, I think she looked to Kate for inspiration about what was suitable for her royal duties. Since Kate was on the scene before Meghan, I am sure she will have watched Kate carefully to see what was appropriate."

Melissa continued: "Both women wore mainly smart, tailored looks which were suitable for their royal duties.

She added: “The other thing to consider is the dress protocols put in place by Queen Elizabeth II, which both had to abide by. This would have lent a similarity to what they wore.”

