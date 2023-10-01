 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Saw X' director remembers one astonishing incident in film

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Saw X director remembers one astonishing incident in film
'Saw X' director remembers one astonishing incident in film

The latest horror flick Saw X's screams are so terrifying that neighbours called the cops to check the matter.

During an interview with NME, director Kevin Greutert revealed that during the editing session, Steven Forn, the film's first assistant editor, was in the process of completing the sound design of the gory "eye vacuum trap" scene at his North Hollywood office, prompting Los Angeles police intervention after neighbours call for possible danger.

Remembering the incident, the filmmaker said, "There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, 'The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone's being tortured to death in here."

He continued, "And he was like, 'Actually, I'm just working on a movie…you can come in and see it if you want?' The cops started laughing! They said, 'We want to, but, you know, you're all right.' It must have been a pretty realistic performance!"

"It's a pretty funny story… Plus, Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!" the 58-year-old joked.

Released on Friday, Saw X opened to rave reviews and ranked top in the horror franchise, which spawned in 2004.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mania gets ex-US president attention

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mania gets ex-US president attention
Meghan Markle spent equal time at 'poolside' as she did in Invictus Games: Expert

Meghan Markle spent equal time at 'poolside' as she did in Invictus Games: Expert
David Beckham reveals why he enjoys happy life with Victoria

David Beckham reveals why he enjoys happy life with Victoria
Meghan Markle watched Kate Middleton for 'appropriate' Royal fashion: 'Copied'

Meghan Markle watched Kate Middleton for 'appropriate' Royal fashion: 'Copied'
Gisele Bündchen 'loves the heat' amid new life in Miami

Gisele Bündchen 'loves the heat' amid new life in Miami
Beyoncé sets to copy Taylor Swift with Renaissance Tour film?

Beyoncé sets to copy Taylor Swift with Renaissance Tour film?
King Charles told to 'cut off' Prince Harry, take away Archie, Lili's titles

King Charles told to 'cut off' Prince Harry, take away Archie, Lili's titles
Tupac Shakur's siblings reject Keefe D arrest as unsatisfied?

Tupac Shakur's siblings reject Keefe D arrest as unsatisfied?
King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board video

King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board
Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea

Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea
Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan video

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal