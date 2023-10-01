Kylie Jenner's latest appearance under the scanner: Read why

Kylie Jenner recently dazzled with a shining silver outfit at Paris Fashion Week. However, the eagle-eyed observers claimed to have caught an embarrassing flaw in her bombshell look.

Sharing photos on Instagram, The Kardashian star sported a glowing gown with an enticing deep-neck front at the Schiaparelli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 28.

Credit: Getty Images

Amidst the eye-catching spectacle, the internet sleuths spotted a somewhat off detail in the 26-year-old's appearance.

Pointing out the flaw in the comment section, detractors alleged that the fashion mogul suffered an epic tan fail as her hands were fully pale in the unedited photos. The U.S. Sun assorted the below comments.

"Oh my god! The white hand!" one user wrote.

Another commented, "That is unedited! Look at those hands!" along with a vomit emoji.

"Fake tan can be applied to your fingers, Kylie! Come on!" a third shared.

Someone else added, "Look at those white hands!"

"Damn! Whoever did her tan did her dirty!" a fan reacted.