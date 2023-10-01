 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner's latest appearance under the scanner: Read why

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Kylie Jenners latest appearance under the scanner: Read why
Kylie Jenner's latest appearance under the scanner: Read why

Kylie Jenner recently dazzled with a shining silver outfit at Paris Fashion Week. However, the eagle-eyed observers claimed to have caught an embarrassing flaw in her bombshell look.

Sharing photos on Instagram, The Kardashian star sported a glowing gown with an enticing deep-neck front at the Schiaparelli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 28.

Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images

Amidst the eye-catching spectacle, the internet sleuths spotted a somewhat off detail in the 26-year-old's appearance.

Pointing out the flaw in the comment section, detractors alleged that the fashion mogul suffered an epic tan fail as her hands were fully pale in the unedited photos. The U.S. Sun assorted the below comments.

"Oh my god! The white hand!" one user wrote.

Another commented, "That is unedited! Look at those hands!" along with a vomit emoji.

"Fake tan can be applied to your fingers, Kylie! Come on!" a third shared.

Someone else added, "Look at those white hands!"

"Damn! Whoever did her tan did her dirty!" a fan reacted.

More From Entertainment:

Francis Ford Coppola takes part in TikTok's viral trend

Francis Ford Coppola takes part in TikTok's viral trend
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mania gets ex-US president attention

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mania gets ex-US president attention
'Saw X' director remembers one astonishing incident in film

'Saw X' director remembers one astonishing incident in film
Meghan Markle spent equal time at 'poolside' as she did in Invictus Games: Expert

Meghan Markle spent equal time at 'poolside' as she did in Invictus Games: Expert
David Beckham reveals why he enjoys happy life with Victoria

David Beckham reveals why he enjoys happy life with Victoria
Meghan Markle watched Kate Middleton for 'appropriate' Royal fashion: 'Copied'

Meghan Markle watched Kate Middleton for 'appropriate' Royal fashion: 'Copied'
Gisele Bündchen 'loves the heat' amid new life in Miami

Gisele Bündchen 'loves the heat' amid new life in Miami
Beyoncé sets to copy Taylor Swift with Renaissance Tour film?

Beyoncé sets to copy Taylor Swift with Renaissance Tour film?
King Charles told to 'cut off' Prince Harry, take away Archie, Lili's titles

King Charles told to 'cut off' Prince Harry, take away Archie, Lili's titles
Tupac Shakur's siblings reject Keefe D arrest as unsatisfied?

Tupac Shakur's siblings reject Keefe D arrest as unsatisfied?
King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board video

King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board
Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea

Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea